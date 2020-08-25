California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,855 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.78% of Baxter International worth $341,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 491,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.