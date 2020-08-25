California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,236 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Home Depot worth $794,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

NYSE HD traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,347. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The company has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

