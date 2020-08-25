California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 60,070 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,130,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,070 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.75% of Ecolab worth $423,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.99. 664,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

