California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,175,064 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 141.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.84% of Gilead Sciences worth $810,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.05. 7,451,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,060,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

