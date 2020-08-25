California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,150,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,605 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Alibaba Group worth $895,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

BABA stock traded up $9.98 on Tuesday, hitting $286.00. 27,480,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,815,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.52. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $289.12. The stock has a market cap of $727.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

