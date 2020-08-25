California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679,641 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of AbbVie worth $401,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 365,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,874,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 20.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

ABBV stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,254,609. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

