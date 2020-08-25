California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,695 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.69% of PepsiCo worth $1,269,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $137.30. 2,597,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,570,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

