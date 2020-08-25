California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,991 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.59% of Progressive worth $275,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 177,181 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 122.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 343,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 188,977 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 628,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 152,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Progressive by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 535,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,884,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.77. 2,443,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

