California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of salesforce.com worth $363,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $7.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.05. 25,651,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,682. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $3,115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,598,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,558,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,288,479.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,003 shares in the company, valued at $193,847,407.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.76.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

