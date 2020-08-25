California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,458 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $321,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.29. 963,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,280. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $432.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.33.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock valued at $76,862,859. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.