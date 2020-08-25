California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 732,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103,011 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Alphabet worth $1,038,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Alphabet by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,357,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $20.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,605.85. 1,256,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,518.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,383.31. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,608.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

