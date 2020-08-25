Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.15 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$3.21 and a 1 year high of C$8.43.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$377.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

