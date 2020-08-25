Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.07

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources, Inc. (CVE:SPI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 21000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile (CVE:SPI)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

