Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.68. Cardinal Resources shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 547,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cardinal Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.22 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV)

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

