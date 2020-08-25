CargoX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,036.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $8,036.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00125299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.01678196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00188476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000867 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00148441 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,218,230 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

