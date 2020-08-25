Carroll Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CROL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.48

Carroll Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CROL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and traded as high as $21.00. Carroll Bancorp shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 96 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

About Carroll Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CROL)

Carroll Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carroll Community Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Maryland. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, business and retail noninterest and interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposit accounts.

