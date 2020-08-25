Catex Token (CATT) Trading Up 34.3% This Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $108,201.21 and approximately $180.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05566595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00050217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

