CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.60. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 450,260 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.34.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Evk New Energy Auto Ltd Asia bought 2,151,017 shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,488.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,702,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,255.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yunfei Li bought 2,062,619 shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $990,057.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,726,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,818.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

