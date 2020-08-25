CCUniverse Price Up 16.1% This Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $12,086.13 and approximately $72.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003010 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002539 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000148 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

