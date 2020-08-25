Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Trading Down 3.4%

Cebu Air Inc (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc, an airline operator, provides international and domestic air transport services. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes under the Cebu Pacific Air name. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.