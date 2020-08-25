Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $80.14 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,516 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises approximately 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $80,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.21. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

