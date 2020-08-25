Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 556,987 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 556,987 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $55,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,034,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,606,000 after acquiring an additional 105,996 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 28.7% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 96.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 31,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.42. 11,311,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,466,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.