ChainX (PCX) Hits Market Cap of $57.58 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.92 or 0.00078397 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a market capitalization of $57.58 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.01684485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00194104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,455,750 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.