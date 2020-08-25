Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHNG. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

CHNG opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Change Healthcare news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Change Healthcare stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

