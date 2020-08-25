Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lifted by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,639,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,845,000 after acquiring an additional 829,748 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,241,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,398. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

