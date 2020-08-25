Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.90-3.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.89. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.80.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

