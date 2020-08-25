Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.90-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

