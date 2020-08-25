ChatCoin (CHAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $141,955.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, EXX, LBank and BigONE. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $141,955.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,423.96 or 1.00699299 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002797 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000874 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00171372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003612 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ZB.COM, EXX, OKEx, Huobi, BigONE, HitBTC, LBank and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

