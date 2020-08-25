Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,957 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.3% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,828,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,147,845. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

