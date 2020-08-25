China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have commented on SNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of SNP opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $64.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 212.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 121,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

