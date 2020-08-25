ChronoCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.85 Million (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. ChronoCoin has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $8,318.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChronoCoin has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ChronoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

