Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 922,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,030,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.