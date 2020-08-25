Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,706,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of Cisco Systems worth $685,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 770,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 91,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. 15,378,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,058,633. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

