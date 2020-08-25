Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 906,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 171,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 804,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,030,476. The company has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

