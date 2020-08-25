Citigroup Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $215.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DE. William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.82.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $205.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.57.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Baker Avenue Asset Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. Palo Capital now owns 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.3% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,719,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 686,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 85,613 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.