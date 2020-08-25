Civitas (CIV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $67,188.83 and approximately $8.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00435649 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011139 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002828 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,701,658 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.