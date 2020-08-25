Clams Hits Market Cap of $5.15 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Clams has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clams has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Clams coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00010592 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031173 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00028383 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00015162 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012073 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Clams Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,892,963 coins and its circulating supply is 4,267,545 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.