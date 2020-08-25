CloakCoin Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $944,688.02 and $23,038.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006101 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000816 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035348 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,494,085 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

