Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 174.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $220.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.93. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.