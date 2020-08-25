Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.83. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 40,632 shares trading hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 532.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 55,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000.

About Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

