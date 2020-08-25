Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.62. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 63,136 shares traded.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 55,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

