Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,816,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,098,373. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

