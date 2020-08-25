Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.31

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and traded as high as $83.85. Cogeco shares last traded at $83.18, with a volume of 19,427 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

