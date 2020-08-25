Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.75. Cohen & Company Inc shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 272,215 shares.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter.

In other Cohen & Company Inc news, Chairman Daniel G. Cohen acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,897.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.28% of Cohen & Company Inc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

