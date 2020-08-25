Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $16.93. 352,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 242,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter.

In other Cohen & Company Inc news, Chairman Daniel G. Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,897.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Cohen & Company Inc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

