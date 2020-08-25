CoinFi (COFI) Achieves Market Cap of $376,046.37

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, Kucoin and Cobinhood. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $376,046.37 and approximately $6,467.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00124640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.25 or 0.01677028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00188203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.