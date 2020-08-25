Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Trading Up 5%

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.32. Approximately 143,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 82,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLCT shares. TheStreet raised Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.79 million, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

In other Collectors Universe news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $159,584.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $84,864.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,490.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 90.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 141,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 216,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 44.9% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 214,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.