Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.15

Shares of Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 19207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Collier Creek in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Collier Creek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Collier Creek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,334,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Collier Creek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Continental Grain Co. acquired a new position in Collier Creek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Collier Creek by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 104,228 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH)

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

