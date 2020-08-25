COLONY C 7.15 SRS I CUM RED PREP PRF (NYSE:CLNY.PI) Stock Price Down 1%

COLONY C 7.15 SRS I CUM RED PREP PRF (NYSE:CLNY.PI)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.02. 31,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90.

About COLONY C 7.15 SRS I CUM RED PREP PRF (NYSE:CLNY.PI)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a global investment firm focused on building, financing, and owning digital infrastructure assets serving the world's leading technology and telecommunications companies. The Company has assets under management of approximately $50 billion composed of $38 billion of capital managed on behalf of third-party institutional and retail investors and $12 billion of investment interests on its own balance sheet.

