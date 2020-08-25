Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Achieves $2.17 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $10,692.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

